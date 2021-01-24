ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

A number of research firms have commented on EPIX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of EPIX stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 233,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,875. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,869,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

