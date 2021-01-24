Ether Zero Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $204,272.93 and $67,526.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.57 or 0.04070893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023269 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,221,187 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,191,774 tokens. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

