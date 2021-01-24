EtherGem (EGEM) Price Reaches $0.0179 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $348,147.27 and $52,514.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.00784392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00054215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.07 or 0.04538286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017858 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

