Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,482,000 after buying an additional 121,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,762.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,624.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

