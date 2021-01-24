Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

