First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,752,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,295,000 after buying an additional 584,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,077,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,870,000 after acquiring an additional 523,440 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 56.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,694,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,278,000 after acquiring an additional 610,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in First American Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 856,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,584,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

