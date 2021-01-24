Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOJCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

