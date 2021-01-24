Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $624,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX opened at $91.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.