GET Protocol (GET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,468.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and $29,468.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00074642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.69 or 0.00747944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050979 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.51 or 0.04383523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017755 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars.

