Giant Achieves Market Capitalization of $100,806.41 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $100,806.41 and approximately $9,251.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Giant has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001152 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,951,279 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

