HedgeTrade (HEDG) Tops One Day Volume of $207,605.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $515.82 million and approximately $207,605.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000671 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00024188 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.