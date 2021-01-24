Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.18 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $5.46 or 0.00016980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $25.66 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00054634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00128274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00076091 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00282130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040023 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

Hermez Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

