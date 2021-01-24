Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 95,038 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 458,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.34.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.