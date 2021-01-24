Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $253.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $216.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660,261 shares in the company, valued at $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,814,529 shares of company stock valued at $51,465,574. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

