HUNT (HUNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.67 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $9.67 million and $6.56 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00282105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039925 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.