Ignition (IC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Ignition has traded down 70.6% against the dollar. One Ignition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $72,989.02 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,383.09 or 1.00206300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00026027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020856 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,391,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,378,020 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

