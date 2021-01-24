Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

