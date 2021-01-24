Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lessened by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.34.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

