Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,909,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,437 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,173 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $971.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $100.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

