Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.54.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.
In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $971.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $100.32.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
