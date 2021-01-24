Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $466.81 Million

Brokerages expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to post $466.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.81 million and the lowest is $459.20 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $444.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.02. 2,214,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,474. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

