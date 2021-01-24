JUST (JST) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $65.10 million and $87.10 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00128281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00075800 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00280699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039733 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.