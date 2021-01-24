Lambda (LAMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.15 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $26.15 million and $10.65 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,304,416,236 coins.

Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

