Lykke Reaches Market Cap of $3.66 Million (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Lykke coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lykke has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Lykke has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $7,817.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lykke alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00129122 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00283617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,461.40 or 1.01776287 BTC.

Lykke Coin Profile

Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lykke’s official website is lykke.com . The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lykke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lykke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lykke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.