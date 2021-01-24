Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $5.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.07 billion and the highest is $5.42 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.24 billion to $19.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.98 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.07.

NYSE:MOH opened at $223.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $246.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total transaction of $200,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

