MyBit Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, MyBit has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One MyBit coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyBit has a total market capitalization of $210,190.36 and approximately $169.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MyBit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.60 or 0.00785694 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.11 or 0.04571628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017852 BTC.

MyBit Profile

MYB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 coins and its circulating supply is 157,187,027 coins. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp . The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MyBit is mybit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyBit is an Ethereum-based company that provides critical infrastructure for the next generation of wealth management applications. It is comprised of the MyBit Network, MyBit Whitelabel Software Development Kit (MyBit SDK), and Decentralised Development Fund (DDF). These resources enable the rapid building, testing, and deployment of wealth management applications on the Ethereum Blockchain. MyBit makes it simple for anyone to design, test, develop, and maintain decentralised wealth management applications on Ethereum. “

MyBit Coin Trading

MyBit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyBit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyBit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.