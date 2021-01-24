NAGA (NGC) Price Reaches $0.0492

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. NAGA has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $4,821.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

