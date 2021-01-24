Narrative (NRVE) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 107.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last week, Narrative has traded 123.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $97,850.79 and approximately $70.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Narrative token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00128403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00284541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039537 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative launched on February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the exchanges listed above.

