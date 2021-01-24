NextDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.00 million and $702,416.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00128403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00284541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039537 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,800,073,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,759,841,424 tokens. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

