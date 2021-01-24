Noir Price Reaches $0.0090 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, Noir has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market cap of $184,259.40 and $339.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,423,698 tokens. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars.

