Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Cap Tops $36.62 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $36.62 million and $1.12 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00077851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00791500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.35 or 0.04509895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

