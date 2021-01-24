Orbitcoin Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $477,406.87 and $34.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,209.74 or 1.00170180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00025875 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.70 or 0.00331836 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.51 or 0.00673336 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00156894 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002483 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002026 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00032729 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003632 BTC.

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

