Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $34,719.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00127943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00075906 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00281698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039743 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,018,095 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

Origin Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

