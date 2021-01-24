PancakeSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $115.13 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $115.13 million and $16.38 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 79.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00128294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00076084 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00275595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070874 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039754 BTC.

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 156,311,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,782,805 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

