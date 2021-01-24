PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDSB shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 633.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 206,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDSB traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.83. 189,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,528. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

