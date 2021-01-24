Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 652 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 649.25 ($8.48).

PSON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 715 ($9.34). 2,751,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,151. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 678.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 591.38.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

