Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $39.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Personalis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Personalis by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. 611,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,715. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

