Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives $39.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.14.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $86,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,593.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. 611,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,715. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.71.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Personalis Company Profile
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.
