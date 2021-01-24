Phoenix Global Trading Up 22.5% This Week (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $831,414.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00055367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00075060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00128694 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00771398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

PHB is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,448,238,311 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

