Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 4,335 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 70,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $17.58 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

