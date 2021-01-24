Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 514 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PepsiCo by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in PepsiCo by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,959,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,539,000 after buying an additional 333,101 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average of $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

