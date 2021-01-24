Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVG. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,191,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,660 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,082 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 752,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

