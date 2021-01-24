Primas Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Primas token can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Primas has a market capitalization of $788,564.73 and approximately $5.66 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primas has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Primas Token Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

