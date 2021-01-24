Profile Utility Token (PUT) Market Cap Hits $100,044.72

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $100,044.72 and approximately $15.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,908.07 or 1.00041413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025580 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022067 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

