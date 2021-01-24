Propy 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $114,598.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Propy has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and $114,598.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00074796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.07 or 0.00733587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.62 or 0.04346466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017786 BTC.

About Propy

PRO is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.