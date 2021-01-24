Pundi X Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last Week (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 28.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. In the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Pundi X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $108.88 million and approximately $194.16 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00075060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00771398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.70 or 0.04428702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

