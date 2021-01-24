Qitmeer (PMEER) Hits Market Cap of $3.16 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Qitmeer has a market cap of $3.16 million and $371,844.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00055160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00128743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00285085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00072053 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039361 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 144,250,690 coins. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

