Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $5,173.98 and $82.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00129304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00076556 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00287822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039471 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.