RAMP (RAMP) Price Up 10% This Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000785 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a market cap of $42.54 million and approximately $16.65 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00282105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039925 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,523,498 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

