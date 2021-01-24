REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.55 Million

Equities analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to post $524.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $512.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $536.20 million. REV Group posted sales of $532.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.98 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 274,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,788. The stock has a market cap of $719.35 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. REV Group has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 86,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

