Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 324.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,299,000. Finally, Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $334,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $373.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.