Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) Receives C$3.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.67.

SES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) alerts:

SES stock opened at C$2.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$439.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$5.08.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) (TSE:SES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$452.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.